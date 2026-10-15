'Won't work for any particular party': Newly appointed Odisha Governor Braj Mohan clarifies his remarks 

RANCHI: Newly appointed Odisha Governor Braj Mohan Ram on Thursday clarified his reported remarks about strengthening the BJP organisation in the state, saying he would work with all stakeholders and was “now above party politics.”

Responding to reports that he had said he would work to strengthen the BJP's organisation in Odisha following his appointment as Governor, Braj Mohan Ram told ANI, "No, I did not say this. I said that I will work in coordination with everyone. I am above party politics now, but the party I belong to is my capital. I will always have affinity and love for that party. But I will not work for any particular party. Hum sabke hain, sab hamare hain..."

Earlier on October 12, President Droupadi Murmu appointed senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Jharkhand, Braj Mohan Ram, as Governor of Odisha, along with five other gubernatorial appointments across the country, according to an official announcement.

The appointments include Om Prakash Mathur as Governor of Keralam, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar as Governor of Tamil Nadu, Braj Mohan Ram as Governor of Odisha, Dr Sudha Yadav as Governor of Karnataka, Dr Dhal Singh Bisen as Governor of Uttarakhand, and Dushyant Gautam as Governor of Sikkim.

(With inputs from ANI)