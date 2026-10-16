ABVP ahead, BCJD hot on its tail in Odisha campus polls

BHUBANESWAR: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) seemed to have taken the lead bagging the highest number of campuses with the Biju Chhatra Janata Dal (BCJD) putting up a strong fight and emerging a close second as student union elections were held in universities and colleges across the state on Thursday.

As counting progressed and results began to pour in, the ABVP claimed to have registered victory in 112 colleges till last reports came in.

The ABVP took an edge securing president posts in BJB Autonomous College and Rajdhani College in the capital city. Aryan Mahapatra emerged victorious at BJB Autonomous College while Abinash Padhi won the president’s post at Rajadhani College.

The BJP’s student wing also claimed victory in half a dozen universities including Sambalpur, Berhampur, Gangadhar Meher, Vikram Dev, Maa Manikeswari and Dharanidhar.

While the results in Utkal University were delayed and not announced till midnight, high drama was witnessed at Rama Devi Women’s University after it was initially reported that the BCJD had won the president’s post. However, the university authorities said the results had not been declared as the counting was halted due to some reasons.

This led to protests by the BCJD and others students alleging foul play. Earlier on the day, the police also detained BCJD state president Ipsita Sahoo from Rama Devi campus after ABVP accused BCJD representatives of offering Lord Jagannath’s Mahaprasad to students and forcing them to vote in their favour. Ipsita, however, had refuted the claims, while alleging that both the administration and police were working to favour ABVP.

Some student organisations, particularly NSUI, blocked NH-16 service road in front of the main gate of Utkal University over delay in declaration of results.