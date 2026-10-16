Centre approves Rs 2,100 crore for Odisha's VSS Airport expansion

JHARSUGUDA: The Centre has approved Rs 2,100 crore for the expansion and development of Veer Surendra Sai (VSS) Airport in Jharsuguda, with plans to extend the runway, construct a new terminal and improve passenger amenities to strengthen air connectivity in western Odisha.

These proposals were discussed during the airport advisory committee meeting held earlier this week. Bargarh MP and chairman of the Airport Advisory Committee Pradip Purohit said the Centre aims to develop VSS airport into an international airport, for which `2,100 crore has been approved. Nearly 350 acre of land will be acquired for the proposed expansion.

“We held discussions with the authorities concerned about the airport’s development proposals including introduction of direct flights to Mumbai and Chennai, and an additional morning flight to New Delhi. The proposals will be taken up with the Civil Aviation Ministry for consideration. We will also request the Culture department to make provisions for showcasing the rich art and cultural heritage of western Odisha at the airport,” he said.

Official sources said the process of acquiring 168.88 acre for runway expansion is underway, while the airport is targeting a 41.2 per cent increase in passenger traffic. The proposed infrastructure upgrades are expected to improve its capacity to handle growing passenger numbers and air traffic.

Expanding flight connectivity remains another priority with proposals for a second morning flight between Jharsuguda and New Delhi, and direct services to Chennai, Jaipur and Visakhapatnam in the initial phase.