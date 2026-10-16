Illegal mining: Forest staff seize four vehicles in Odisha

ROURKELA: None has come forward to claim ownership of two vehicle-mounted compressors and as many stone-laden tractors which were seized from an illegal stone quarry by the authorities of Rourkela forest division (RFD) three days ago.

Officials said acting on reliable information, a forest team raided an illegal stone quarry in Sonaparvat area of Jalda A Block under Panposh range on October 13. When the forest team reached the quarry, those engaged in illegal crushing and transporting of stones escaped from the spot.

Rourkela divisional forest officer (DFO) Ravikant Meena said during the raid, two tractors with trollies were found loaded with illegally mined stones. Besides, two compressors were engaged in stone extractors. All the four vehicles were seized.

The DFO said owners of the seized vehicles have not showed up so far. The regional transport officer has been requested to verify the ownership of the seized vehicles. Hefty fines would be imposed on owners of the seized vehicles and the stones handed over to the Mining department, he added.