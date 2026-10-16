Low turnout, violence mark student elections in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: From low turnout and protest over delay in declaration of results to clashes involving non-students, multiple untoward incidents marked the student union elections on Thursday as polling and counting was carried out across campuses in the state.

To prevent post-poll violence, security was also beefed up across major campuses and sensitive places. Sources said Berhampur University, where ABVP reportedly registered a clean sweep, recorded the lowest turnout among major universities, at just 9.53 per cent. It was followed by Rama Devi Women’s University in the state capital which logged 30.27 pc.

Khallikote University in Ganjam also registered 26 pc turnout, while polling percentage in Ravenshaw University stood at 47.73. Vikram Dev University in Jeypore and Fakir Mohan University in Balasore also registered 50.86 pc and 53.30 pc polling, respectively. Sambalpur University recorded 54.24 pc voting.

Madhusudan Law University registered the highest polling percentage at 78.87, followed by Utkal University at 68.69 pc, while Maa Manikeshwari University in Kalahandi also recorded 67.24 pc turnout, followed by Dharanidhar University at 65.77 pc and Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University at 64.03 pc.

Tensions erupted at Utkal and Rama Devi Women’s universities in Bhubaneswar following delay in declaration of results. NSUI members staged protest in front of Utkal University main gate at around 9.30 pm over the issue.

The Rama Devi University also witnessed campus unrest following detention of BCJD state president and student Ipsita Sahoo by women police personnel in the afternoon.

The ABVP members accused Sahoo of assaulting a student and distributing money, while BCJD members also staged protest against what they called police and administrative bias.

The delay in declaration of results kept situation tensed till night in both Utkal and Rama Devi Women’s universities in the capital city.