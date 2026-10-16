Mobile vans launched by Orissa HC to take court services to doorsteps

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has launched two Mobile e-Sewa Vans to help differently-abled and ailing witnesses record their testimonies from home through video-conferencing and extend digital court services to people in remote areas.

Chief Justice Harish Tandon flagged off the vans on Tuesday at the High Court premises in the presence of all judges and officials of the court.

Equipped with high-speed internet connectivity, high-definition video-conferencing facilities and power backup, the vans will help people access judicial services without travelling to court complexes.

The vans started with the recording of a key witness’ testimony in an old pending case. The witness, who lives in Adhalia under Cuttack Sadar and was unable to appear in court due to illness, gave evidence through video-conferencing.

The launch was followed by a public awareness camp organised by the Odisha State Legal Services Authority (OSLSA) at Paga Weekly Market in Jagatpur. Using the vans’ large digital display and public address system, officials informed people about e-Courts services, including e-filing, online payment, case status checks and e-Mulakat.

According to the High Court registry, the vans will be deployed throughout the year to provide legal aid, conduct awareness camps, assist with digital filing and online payment of court fees, and take e-Courts services to villages and far-flung areas. They will also support Mobile Lok Adalats and special drives to settle disputes without requiring people to visit courts.

The vans were allotted to the High Court under a national initiative launched by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant last month as part of the e-Courts Project. The initiative aims to reduce barriers to justice, particularly for people living in tribal regions and other underserved areas with limited access to court infrastructure.