MP Dharmendra Pradhan seeks CM Majhi’s action against illegal parking on highways

BHUBANESWAR: Sambalpur MP Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday urged Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to take stringent action against illegal parking of heavy vehicles along national and state highways.

In a letter to Majhi, the former Union minister said long queues of trucks in mining and industrial belts were increasing road accident risks and endangering public safety.

He called for strict enforcement of existing legal provisions, including penalties against drivers, transport operators and industrial companies whose logistical failures lead to hazardous roadside parking.

Citing the April 13, 2026 order of the apex court, Pradhan said safe passage on highways was an integral part of the fundamental right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution. He referred to the court’s directions prohibiting the parking of heavy and commercial vehicles on national highways and traffic corridors except at designated parking areas.

He also called for round-the-clock highway patrolling, e-challans and regular monitoring through district road safety task force, besides seeking collectors’ and SPs’ accountability for enforcement.

Pradhan said the Odisha State Highways Authority Act, 2025, provided legal provisions to tackle the problem. He sought strict implementation of Section 28, which provides for penalties ranging from `1,000 to `5,000 for dangerous road use and Sections 72 and 73, which empower authorities to seize vehicles violating the rules and recover parking charges.

The MP also cited other provisions of the Act which provided for imprisonment of up to six months and fines of up to `20,000 for offences involving unsafe driving and overloading.

Pradhan urged the government to invoke Section 76 against industrial and mining companies whose logistics mismanagement contributed to traffic congestion and unsafe parking. “Company officials and directors responsible for such violations should face legal action wherever the law permits,” he said.

The MP also proposed making it mandatory for mining operators to establish off-highway holding yards with basic facilities to accommodate trucks awaiting loading or unloading.