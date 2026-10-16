Odisha: 38 researchers from SOA in list of Standford’s top 2 per cent scientists

BHUBANESWAR: About 38 researchers of Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) Deemed to be University have found place in the list of world’s top 2 per cent scientists for 2026 prepared by the Stanford University of USA and Elsevier, the major Dutch academic publishing and information analytics company.

Stanford’s top 2 per cent scientists’ list is an emerging ranking focusing on researchers in two categories: career-long impact and recent single-year impact.

Of the 38 researchers picked from SOA, 35 are in the single-year impact list while 20 are in the career-long impact register. While the single-year impact list measures citation impact strictly during the previous calendar year, the career-long list reflects lifetime or long-term scholarly influence.

The SOA list includes 27 researchers drawn from different disciplines of engineering who work in the Institute of Technical Education and Research (ITER), the Deemed to be University’s faculty of engineering and technology, and related research institutions, eight from the School of Pharmaceutical Sciences (SPS), the university’s faculty of pharmaceutical sciences and biotechnology, two from Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital, and one from Institute of Agricultural Sciences-SOA.

On this achievement, SOA’s founder president Manojranjan Nayak congratulated the researchers for their selection in the Stanford list and wished them greater success in the future.