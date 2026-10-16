Odisha: Bike dealer asked to pay customer for poor service

BERHAMPUR: The Ganjam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed a motorcycle dealer in Berhampur to pay Rs 9,860 to a customer for retaining excess money collected towards insurance and registration charges and deficiency in service.

According to complainant Anil Das, a resident of Berhampur, he had booked a TVS motorcycle through Flipkart from Arya Mototech Private Limited located on Aska Road. The dealer issued a tax invoice for Rs 59,300 for the motorcycle but allegedly collected an additional Rs 12,347 from Das towards insurance and RTO registration.

Subsequently, the dealer issued receipts for Rs 6,489 towards insurance and Rs 3,998 for registration. The remaining Rs 1,860 was allegedly retained without issuing a valid receipt. After hearing the complaint, the commission held the dealer’s conduct to be an unfair trade practice. It directed Arya Mototech to refund the excess amount of Rs 1,860, pay Rs 5,000 as compensation for mental agony and Rs 3,000 towards litigation expenses.