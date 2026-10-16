Orissa HC declines bail to three policemen in 2017 Jeypore custodial death case

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Wednesday rejected the bail pleas of three police personnel accused of involvement in the custodial death of 28-year-old Akash Mahuria at Jeypore Town police station in Koraput district in 2017.

While declining to grant bail, Justice V Narasingh observed, “Society governed by the rule of law expects discipline, not death, in custody; for custody is not a licence to keep Constitutional Rights at bay.”

The three petitioners constable Debendra Kumar Paik, additional sub-inspector Krushna Chandra Behera and sub-inspector Siba Prasad Sahu have been in custody since August 29, 2025. They are accused of causing Mahuria’s death on January 30, 2017.

Justice Narasingh held that releasing the accused at this stage could undermine the sanctity of the trial. He emphasised that prolonged incarceration alone cannot be the sole ground for granting bail, particularly in a case involving allegations of custodial violence by police personnel entrusted with protecting citizens’ lives.

Referring to the deceased as a history-sheeter involved in 14 cases, Justice Narasingh said “The right to life under Article 21 is not contingent upon the antecedents or social standing of an individual.”

The court noted that medical evidence indicated 24 injuries on Mahuria’s body. While the petitioners claimed the injuries were accidental and resulted from a fall from a motorcycle during an attempt to evade arrest, the state and the informant disputed this account, alleging that the injuries were caused by assault.