Rs 2.11 crore invested by TPWODL in public safety

SAMBALPUR : The TPWODL has invested Rs 2.11 crore in nine power distribution infrastructure projects across Rourkela and the Joda-Tensa-Barsuan mining belt to improve power reliability, strengthen network resilience and enhance public safety.

The largest project, worth Rs 1.4 crore, was undertaken in the Joda-Tensa-Barsuan mining belt. It involved replacing an ageing 33 kV overhead line, upgrading poles and conductors, laying an 11 kV underground cable through an industrial tunnel and establishing backup connectivity between Barsuan power station and Tensa power substation.

The upgrades are expected to improve power supply to mining operations, industries, residential colonies and surrounding communities.

In Rourkela’s Basanti Colony, six projects worth Rs 31.1 lakh involved converting 7.5 circuit-km of bare LT conductors into AB cables, benefiting 1,430 consumers. The discom invested Rs 25 lakh in an 11 kV underground feeder at Shakti Nagar. The infrastructure is expected to benefit nearly 3,000 consumers across Shakti Nagar, Jhirpani, Jamshera, Jagda and adjoining areas.

In Kalinga Vihar, another project involved installing 1.7 km of AB cables at a cost of Rs 15 lakh, benefiting around 750 consumers in Cooperative Colony.

“Strengthening power reliability and ensuring consumer safety remain central to our efforts to modernise the distribution network,” said TPWODL CEO Parveen Verma.