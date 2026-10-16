Series of accidents in Odisha's Ganjam district: Death toll rises to 3

BERHAMPUR: The death toll in Tuesday’s horrific series of accidents on NH-16 near Chamakhandi chowk in Ganjam district rose to three on Wednesday after two more persons succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

The deceased were identified as Rosalin Rani Mishra (43) of Berhampur, Laxmidhara Gouda (45) of Chhatrapur and Binod Kumar (40), a native of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

While Rosalin, an employee of the district treasury office, died on the spot, Gouda and Kumar succumbed at MKCG MCH, where several other injured persons are still undergoing treatment.

Expressing grief over the deaths of Gouda and Kumar, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi extended his condolences to the bereaved families and announced an ex-gratia of `4 lakh each for the next of kin of the two deceased from the CMRF. Ganjam collector V Keerti Vasan said being a government employee, Rosalin’s family will get government prescribed assistance.

According to preliminary information, the mishap took place when a car collided with a truck on NH-16. The impact triggered a chain of collisions as the two vehicles hit several motorcycles, leaving multiple two-wheeler riders injured.

Police said CCTV footage of the accident has surfaced, capturing the sequence of collisions and the severity of the crash. The footage may help establish the circumstances leading to the accident.