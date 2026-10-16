Union Minister to tribal king: Jual Oram plays Nishadraj on Ramlila stage

ROURKELA: Away from the serious business of policymaking and parliamentary debates, Union Tribal Affairs Minister and Sundargarh MP Jual Oram traded his political persona for theatrical flair on Wednesday night by stepping into the shoes of Nishadraj, the tribal king from the epic Ramayana.

Performing on the grand stage of Delhi’s iconic Luv Kush Ramlila at Lal Quila Maidan, the Union minister captivated spectators with his portrayal of Nishadraj, the king of Shringaverapura and a devoted friend of Lord Rama. As the episode depicting Lord Rama’s exile unfolded, Jual brought the character to life, warmly welcoming Rama, Sita and Lakshman on the banks of the Ganga.

“My role is to welcome Lord Shri Ram when he arrives during his exile and see him off the next morning,” Jual said, describing his brief but significant appearance in the play.

People close to the minister said the Ramlila organisers approached him around 10 days ago with an invitation to participate in the iconic production and requested him to portray Nishadraj, a character previously played by at least three Union ministers, including Faggan Singh Kulaste. Jual readily accepted the invitation, as he felt a personal connection with the character’s tribal heritage and the values he represented, they said.

Sharing his experience on X, Jual wrote, “Last night, at the renowned Lav-Kush Ramlila stage in Lal Quila Maidan, Delhi, I had the good fortune not as a Union Minister, but of portraying the role of Lord Shri Ram’s supreme friend and the King of Shringverpur, Nishadraj.”