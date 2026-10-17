ABVP claims 81 per cent strike rate, BCJD says win in 200 campuses

BHUBANESWAR: The ABVP has registered a historic win at Utkal University even as the BCJD made a clean sweep at Rama Devi Women’s University. The results of the student union elections in the two premier institutions was declared late on Thursday night.

At Utkal University, ABVP’s Abhiram Mishra won the president post while Ayushree Pradhan was elected as general secretary. The ABVP bagged seven of nine posts while Papu Rout, a NSUI-AISF backed candidate, won the vice-president post. The NSUI also secured another post in the university. The BCJD that once had a stronghold on the campus, failed to open its account this time.

The BJD student wing, however, swept the polls at Rama Devi Women’s University where both ABVP and NSUI drew a blank. Results at the university was declared at around 3 am on Friday. Sonali Behera and Arpita Mahapatra won the posts of president and vice-president, while Laxmipriya Biswal from the organisation elected as the general secretary.

Apart from the two key universities, the campus elections saw heavy fight between ABVP and BCJD across all campuses, with the former dominating a majority of colleges and universities. The ABVP leaders claimed victory in 81 per cent campuses across the state.

As per the initial tally, their candidates have won president post in at least eight universities and around 200 colleges. The vice-president and general secretary posts were also won by them in around 200 colleges.

The BCJD also claimed that their candidates emerged victorious in different posts in more than 200 institutions. The NSUI, on the other hand, claimed that it won in at least 40 campuses while its candidates were elected to different posts in another 80 colleges and universities.