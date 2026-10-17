Advanced tech to ensure safer travel on Raipur-Visakhapatnam economic corridor

JEYPORE: Bharatmala project director, Odisha Prakash Kumar on Friday inspected the road and tunnel infrastructure along the Raipur-Visakhapatnam economic corridor in Koraput’s Pottangi and said the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) was adopting advanced technology and modern engineering solutions to ensure commuter safety and reduce travel time.

Reviewing the safety measures incorporated into the project, Kumar said NHAI was focusing on modern traffic management, improved road engineering and safety facilities to ensure smooth and secure movement of vehicles. “Our priority is to provide commuters with safe, comfortable and hassle-free journey. The latest technology and modern engineering solutions are being adopted to strengthen road safety, improve traffic movement and reduce travel time,” he said.

The 465-km greenfield economic corridor is being developed under the Bharatmala Pariyojana at an estimated cost of around `16,500 crore. Connecting Abhanpur near Raipur in Chhattisgarh with Sabbavaram near Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, the corridor passes through Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

The Odisha section of the corridor covers approximately 240 km, connecting Nabarangpur with Koraput and extending towards the Andhra Pradesh border. The six-lane project includes several packages, with major stretches passing through Borigumma, Dasamantpur, Koraput and Pottangi.

The corridor is expected to reduce the distance between Raipur and Visakhapatnam from around 597 km to 465 km, saving approximately 132 km. The travel time, which currently takes around 12 hours, is expected to come down to nearly five hours after completion. The improved connectivity is also expected to facilitate the movement of goods to Visakhapatnam Port, reduce transportation costs and boost trade and economic activity in south odisha

The project is particularly significant for the tribal-dominated districts of Koraput and Nabarangpur where improved road connectivity is expected to provide better access to markets and facilitate transportation of agricultural produce and other goods.