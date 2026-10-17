CM Majhi announces Rs 11 lakh cash award for each player of national hockey teams

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday felicitated Asian Games gold winning Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams here at Kalinga Stadium and announced cash award of Rs 11 lakh for each player and `5.5 lakh for each support staff.

Earlier in the day, the teams received a grand welcome at Biju Patnaik International Airport, where traditional drum beats, tribal dances and cultural performances marked their arrival.

The Indian men’s team retained its title with a 5-1 victory over Malaysia in the final. The women’s team ended a 44-year wait for Asian Games hockey gold, defeating defending champions China 1-0 at Aichi-Nagoya.

The victories also secured India quota places for both the men’s and women’s hockey teams at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Odisha has been the official sponsor of India’s men’s and women’s national hockey teams at both senior and junior levels since 2018. The state government has committed to continuing its sponsorship until 2036.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey credited Odisha’s financial support for helping the sport grow in the country. “When Hockey India was facing a crisis, the Odisha government extended long-term financial support for the development of hockey in our country. After that, our men’s and women’s teams showed remarkable growth, and the results are before us,” Tirkey said.

Among those present at the felicitation ceremony were Sports and Youth Services minister Suryabanshi Suraj, chief secretary Anu Garg and Sports and Youth Services department secretary Bhupendra Singh Poonia.