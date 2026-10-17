EOW books BJD leader Raja Chakra for snatching land and crusher unit of woman

BHUBANESWAR: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch has booked BJD leader Soumya Sankar Chakra alias Raja Chakra under the provisions of organised crime.

Chakra allegedly deceitfully registered the land in the name of his associate Sadasiba Samal and also removed an existing crusher unit. Both the land and the crusher unit belonged to Sasmita Bej of Suakati village in Keonjhar.

Investigation revealed the accused cheated Bej of Rs 1.20 crore by falsely assuring her that they will pay for the land and crusher unit. However, when Bej asked them to pay the money, they threatened her with dire consequences. She later lodged a complaint in this connection with the agency.

“As Chakra is a habitual offender and had formed a syndicate to run illegal mining activities, he was booked under various sections of BNS including 111(2)(b) (organised crime) in the latest case registered against him,” said an EOW official, adding that efforts are on to nab the other accused involved in cheating Bej.

Earlier, Odisha Police had filed at least 10 charge sheets against Chakra and his associates for committing offences like cheating, forgery and financial misconduct in Keonjhar and other districts of the state.

Chakra was arrested last year over alleged links with Gandhamardan Loading Agency and Transporting Cooperative Society Limited, which was reportedly involved in over `150 crore mineral loading scam.

He is currently lodged in Balasore jail in connection with the scam. In the latest development, EOW registered a case against Chakra on October 6 for forcibly establishing a stone crusher unit at Nunajharan village in Keonjhar district with the assistance of his associates.