NIT-Rourkela, ANRF conclave calls for collaborative, impact-driven research

ROURKELA: The two-day ‘Research X Impact Conclave 2026’ concluded at the National Institute of Technology-Rourkela (NIT-R) on Friday amid participation of over 300 academicians and researchers from institutions associated with the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF).

Organised by NIT-R in collaboration with the ANRF under the theme ‘Synergy for Sustainability’, the conclave aimed to strengthen research collaboration, industry-academia partnerships and translation of research into tangible societal and economic outcomes.

Attending the inaugural session as the chief guest, ANRF chief executive officer Shivkumar Kalyanaraman said research must move beyond publications and laboratories to create measurable impact. He called upon researchers to pursue ambitious scientific goals, collaborate across institutions and disciplines, and work closely with industry to translate discoveries into technologies, enterprises and solutions to societal challenges.

Organising chair Prof Himanshu Bhushan Sahu said the conclave provided platform to researchers, industry experts, faculty members and young scholars to exchange ideas, showcase innovations and build collaborations. He also laid stress on interdisciplinary research and effective partnerships among academia, industry and society.

Director of NIT-R Prof K Umamaheshwar Rao highlighted the institute’s role as one of the seven hub institutions in the country under the prestigious PAIR framework of the ANRF under the Ministry of Science and Education to promote high-end research, mentoring six spoke institutions in Odisha and one in Punjab.

He said institutions beyond the established centres of excellence have the talent, commitment and capacity to deliver high-quality research outcomes when provided with appropriate support and opportunities. He also called for greater opportunities for NITs and other institutions to demonstrate their research capabilities and undertake ambitious projects with accountability.

The occasion was marked with commitment from IFFCO eBazar Ltd, Aditya Aluminium (Hindalco), JSW Energy Ltd and Thetabeta Algorithms Pvt Ltd to collaborate with researchers by supporting R&D projects and pilot-scale studies in their respective industries.

A workshop was also held on democratising research in multiple languages using SARAL AI to help enable AI tools to give access of research findings to the wider public.