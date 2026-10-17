Odisha Governor’s check-in involves special aircraft and long guest-list

BHUBANESWAR: Newly appointed Governor Braj Mohan Ram will arrive in the state capital on Saturday, a day ahead of his scheduled swearing-in on October 18. A special aircraft arranged by the state government will fly in the Governor-designate from Jharkhand to Bhubaneswar.

On Sunday, around 600 guests and invitees are likely to attend the oath-taking ceremony at Lok Bhavan here. The Home department has been asked to appoint a nodal officer and coordinate with Lok Bhavan to make necessary arrangements for the incoming Governor’s guests.

Initially, a request had been placed for accommodation of 300 guests accompanying the Governor-designate for his swearing-in. A letter communicated by the Lok Bhavan to the Home department on October 14 (seen by TNIE) had sought lodging and boarding facility for the guests for four days from October 17 to 20. The Home department had also been proposed to appoint a nodal officer for the purpose.

However, the idea was dropped subsequently and it was conveyed to make arrangements for 300-plus guests and invitees to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

Sources said, arrangements are now being made for close to 200 guests to be accommodated in four hotels of the city apart from Circuit House and OTDC. Over 80 rooms are being reserved in the four hotels for this purpose, reportedly by the Parliamentary Affairs department.