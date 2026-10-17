Routine reprimand by teachers not abetment of suicide: Orissa High Court

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has quashed criminal proceedings against four teachers and staff members of a Champua-based school accused of abetting the suicide of a 16-year-old Class X student, ruling that routine disciplinary action cannot be treated as criminal abetment without evidence of deliberate instigation or intent.

Justice RK Pattanaik held that reprimanding students for consuming an intoxicating substance did not, by itself, establish that the school staff had provoked the teenager to take his life. The court set aside the order of cognisance passed by the Sub-divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM), Champua, on September 24, 2025.

“A simple act of reprimand of a student by a teacher, who is under moral obligation to maintain discipline would not amount to instigation or intentionally aiding to the commission of a suicide,” Justice Pattanaik observed.

The case arose from the death of the student on July 12, 2025, after he allegedly jumped from the fourth floor of the hostel at Kerala English

Medium School at Champua in Keonjhar district. His father alleged that the boy had been physically assaulted and tortured by school staff a day before his death. Police initially registered a murder case but subsequently filed a charge sheet alleging abetment of suicide and common intention under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The four accused challenged the cognisance order, arguing that the investigation had not produced sufficient evidence to establish their criminal involvement.