Sea of women march against sale of liquor in Odisha's Nabarangpur

UMERKORE : Thousands of women from across Nabarangpur on Thursday staged a massive protest against the alleged rampant sale of illegal liquor, demanding an immediate crackdown on unauthorised liquor outlets.

Women from villages and panchayats across all 10 blocks assembled at Chauria Guda square before taking out a rally through the town to the district collector’s office. Raising slogans against consumption and illegal sale of liquor, the protesters submitted a 10-point charter of demands to the collector.

The agitators claimed that unchecked sale of country-made and foreign liquor in rural areas had aggravated domestic disputes, verbal abuse and threats against women, besides causing widespread social and economic distress. They claimed that liquor was being openly sold at a large number of roadside eateries and betel shops across the district. Sale of cheap liquor to labourers, economically weaker sections and young people was exposing them to alcohol-related harm, they alleged.

Accusing the administration of failing to curb the illegal trade, the women demanded closure of unauthorised liquor outlets, strict action against the traders, and a time-bound drive to stop unauthorised sales.

The protest received support from leaders of the BJD and Congress. Dabugam MLA and district BJD president Manohar Randhari, former MP Pradeep Majhi, and district Congress president Lipika Majhi were present.

The agitators warned that if concrete steps were not taken to address their demands within 15 days, they would intensify their protest by laying siege to police stations across the blocks.