Two migrant workers die in Andhra's Guntur

BERHAMPUR: Two young migrants workers from Patrapur and Chikiti blocks of Ganjam district reportedly died in separate workplace mishaps in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as 25-year-old Santosh Pradhan of Tambapur village in Patrapur and K Siba (26) of Chiladi under Kalabada panchayat in Chikiti block. While Santosh died after an iron rod pierced his body at a construction site, Siba succumbed to injuries sustained after falling from a lift at his workplace.

Sources said Santosh was working with a crane at a construction site in Guntur when he reportedly fell and landed on an iron rod that pierced his body. His co-workers rescued him and rushed him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead. Santosh is survived by his wife and two-year-old child.

Similarly, Siba was engaged in a lift installation project undertaken by a private company in Guntur. While working, the lift reportedly malfunctioned, causing him to fall and sustain critical injuries. He was shifted to a government hospital where he died during treatment. Siba is survived by his wife and a six-month-old baby girl.