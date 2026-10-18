56K people in Ganjam hit by deep depression, SRC gives over Rs 6.61 crore for relief measures

BERHAMPUR: The Ganjam district administration has completed the assessment of damage caused by the 2026 deep depression-induced floods and disbursed the entire amount received from the state relief commissioner (SRC) under specified relief and response heads to local authorities for relief and recovery measures.

The total allocation and additional releases amounted to more than Rs 6.61 crore. According to a district administration release, the deep depression affected an estimated 56,000 people across 22 blocks, 42 gram panchayats, 56 villages and five urban local bodies.

The assessment of damage to houses and other private property, along with agricultural losses, has been completed. Around 4,200 hectares of crop area were affected, of which 3,402.33 hectares suffered crop damage exceeding 33 per cent. The estimated agricultural loss stood at Rs 5.41 crore. The disaster also resulted in the loss of around 10,700 poultry birds.