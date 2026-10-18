56K people in Ganjam hit by deep depression, SRC gives over Rs 6.61 crore for relief measures

BERHAMPUR: The Ganjam district administration has completed the assessment of damage caused by the 2026 deep depression-induced floods and disbursed the entire amount received from the state relief commissioner (SRC) under specified relief and response heads to local authorities for relief and recovery measures.
The total allocation and additional releases amounted to more than Rs 6.61 crore. According to a district administration release, the deep depression affected an estimated 56,000 people across 22 blocks, 42 gram panchayats, 56 villages and five urban local bodies.
The assessment of damage to houses and other private property, along with agricultural losses, has been completed. Around 4,200 hectares of crop area were affected, of which 3,402.33 hectares suffered crop damage exceeding 33 per cent. The estimated agricultural loss stood at Rs 5.41 crore. The disaster also resulted in the loss of around 10,700 poultry birds.
In the first phase, Rs 2 crore was made available for relief and recovery activities. Of this, Rs 63 lakh was earmarked for relief materials and related assistance, Rs 48 lakh for house-building assistance and Rs 89 lakh for agricultural input subsidy. In the subsequent phase, the SRC released more than Rs 4.52 crore towards agricultural input subsidy and over Rs 8 lakh for search-and-rescue operations.
The administration said the amount received had been disbursed to facilitate agricultural assistance, house-building support, relief distribution and emergency response measures in accordance with government norms.
During the emergency, 66 relief camps were opened across the district, providing temporary shelter to 2,428 people. Arrangements were made for accommodation, food, clothing, medical care and other essential items to meet the needs of affected and evacuated families. The expenditure on relief-camp operations stood at more than Rs 23 lakh. This included over Rs 17 lakh for food and more than Rs 4.5 lakh for other essential items.
The administration clarified that the expenditure on relief camps was separate from the total funds received from the SRC.