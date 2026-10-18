Andhra Pradesh’s poll notice in Odisha's Kotia villages draws Congress protest

JEYPORE: A notification by Andhra Pradesh for local body elections in three villages of the disputed Kotia region has triggered a fresh political controversy, with Congress leaders on Saturday demanding immediate intervention by the Odisha government to prevent the neighbouring state from conducting elections in the area.

Pottangi MLA and Odisha Legislative Party (OLP) leader Ramachandra Kadam, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee women’s wing president Minakhi Bahinipati and district Congress leader Rupak Turuk visited Kotia and took stock of the situation following Andhra Pradesh’s move to include Phagunasineri, Ganjeipadar and Phatusineri in its panchayat election process.

Kadam accused the Odisha government of adopting a double standard on the Kotia issue, alleging that its approach had allowed Andhra Pradesh to continue asserting its administrative claims over the disputed villages.

“Kotia is an integral part of Odisha and will remain so. Neither the people of Kotia nor the Congress party will tolerate any interference by Andhra Pradesh in the region. We will oppose the conduct of elections by Andhra Pradesh in these villages,” Kadam said.