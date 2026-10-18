Andhra Pradesh’s poll notice in Odisha's Kotia villages draws Congress protest

JEYPORE: A notification by Andhra Pradesh for local body elections in three villages of the disputed Kotia region has triggered a fresh political controversy, with Congress leaders on Saturday demanding immediate intervention by the Odisha government to prevent the neighbouring state from conducting elections in the area.
Pottangi MLA and Odisha Legislative Party (OLP) leader Ramachandra Kadam, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee women’s wing president Minakhi Bahinipati and district Congress leader Rupak Turuk visited Kotia and took stock of the situation following Andhra Pradesh’s move to include Phagunasineri, Ganjeipadar and Phatusineri in its panchayat election process.
Kadam accused the Odisha government of adopting a double standard on the Kotia issue, alleging that its approach had allowed Andhra Pradesh to continue asserting its administrative claims over the disputed villages.
“Kotia is an integral part of Odisha and will remain so. Neither the people of Kotia nor the Congress party will tolerate any interference by Andhra Pradesh in the region. We will oppose the conduct of elections by Andhra Pradesh in these villages,” Kadam said.
According to the notification, Andhra Pradesh has included Phagunasineri, Ganjeipadar and Phatusineri, which fall under Kotia gram panchayat in Pottangi block of Koraput district in Odisha, under three separate panchayats in Salur block of Parvathipuram Manyam district.
Andhra Pradesh has scheduled elections to the mandal parishad territorial constituency (MPTC) and zilla parishad territorial constituency (ZPTC) seats for November 3. Elections to the sarpanch posts are scheduled to be held in three phases on November 26, November 29 and December 2.
The nomination process for the MPTC and ZPTC elections began on October 16 and will continue until October 18. Scrutiny of nomination papers is scheduled for October 19, while candidates can withdraw their nominations on October 21.
The latest development has brought the long-standing Odisha-Andhra Pradesh territorial dispute over Kotia back into focus. The region has witnessed recurring administrative and political tensions, with both states asserting claims over villages along the border.