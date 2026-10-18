‘BCJD won 50% seats in varsities, 60% in colleges’: LoP Naveen Patnaik

BHUBANESWAR: BJD president and leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik on Saturday claimed that the Biju Chhatra Janata Dal (BCJD) has won 50 per cent of the posts in universities and 60 per cent seats in colleges despite the use of money, muscle power and machinery by the ruling BJP.

Congratulating the BCJD workers and elected college union representatives who gathered in large numbers at Naveen Nivas, the BJD president said students across the state have extended overwhelming support during the college union elections.

The BJD president’s statement came soon after Union Home minister Amit Shah said in a post on X that the ABVP’s victory in Odisha student union polls was a strong message to the anti-national forces and reaffirmed that youth favour the ‘nation first’ ideology.

Former IAS officer and BJD leader Sujata Karthikeyan Rout said the party has always stood with Gen Z. “I believe that waving or hoisting the Tricolour is not a crime in India. Therefore, we strongly support any form of protest that is non-violent and peaceful,” she said.

Congratulating the entire college student community of Odisha on the results in the elections, Rout said, BJD has always stood behind the youth and students of Odisha and would continue to do so in future.

Alleging that the BJP stooped to new lows during the recent elections by resorting to violence, muscle power and money power, she said the consistent popularity of Naveen Patnaik among the youth of Odisha has threatened the BJP.