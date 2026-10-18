‘Bribe-taking’ superintending engineer caught after night-long chase in Odisha, Rs 21.88L seized by Vigilance

CUTTACK: Odisha Vigilance on Saturday arrested Prasanjit Das, superintending engineer of the Mahanadi North Division under Water Resources department, Jagatpur, after recovering unaccounted cash to the tune of Rs 21.88 lakh from him and his residences.

According to a Vigilance release, the anti-corruption agency got a tip-off that Das was allegedly collecting bribe from contractors at the Irrigation Inspection Bungalow in Jagatpur. Vigilance teams were then mobilised in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar to track his movement.

He, however, allegedly kept changing locations and vehicles, making it difficult for them to intercept him.

“It was a night-long cat and mouse game between the Vigilance teams and the accused as he changed locations and vehicles. Later, through mobile tracking, one team found his location near Delta Chak, Bhubaneswar, and tracked him to the Delta Irrigation IB, where he was participating in a feast. He had also changed his hired vehicle by then,” said a senior Vigilance officer.

Two personnel in plain clothes entered the premises and joined the gathering to confirm his identity and monitor his movements.