Five-day Durga Puja festival begins in Cuttack with pomp and gaiety

CUTTACK: Festive fervour gripped Cuttack city as the five-day-long Durga Puja festival began with traditional pomp and gaiety on Saturday.

Of the total 176 puja pandals, while Goddess Durga is being worshiped at 105, idols of other deities, including Hara-Parbati, have been consecrated at the remaining ones. Adhering to the tradition, an idol of Bharat Mata is being worshipped at Bakharabad puja pandal.

Two puja committees - Shankarpur-Badambadi and Shree Shree Madan Mohan at Jhanjirimangala have transitioned from the long-worshipped Hara-Parbati to Maa Durga at their pandals this year.

As many as 37 puja committees have put up silver tableaux (Chandi Medha) at their altars, while around 15 have used gold ornaments including crowns and weapons to adorn Goddess Durga and her other celestial companions including the demon Mahishasura. Sahebzada Bazar puja committee has made its entry into the elite silver tableaux club by constructing Chandi Medha using 2 quintals of silver this year.

As the puja committees started the celebration by observing Sasthi Puja rituals on Saturday, devotees started thronging the pandals to have a glimpse of the deities. The footfall at different puja pandals is expected to go up on Saptami, Ashtami, Navami and Vijaya Dashami days.