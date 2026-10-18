Girl’s body recovered from canal near Korakara in Odisha, one detained

CUTTACK: The body of a 15-year-old girl was recovered from the Kakatpur branch canal near Korakara under Govindpur police limits on Saturday, a day after she was reported missing by her father.

The deceased was identified as Shriya Bhoi of Narasinghpur village under Cuttack Sadar police limits. She was reportedly missing from Friday afternoon.

After she went missing, her father Nari Bhoi lodged a complaint alleging she had been kidnapped by one Sumant Bhoi of Sumandi. However, her body bearing many injury marks was recovered from the branch canal on the day. Bhoi’s family alleged she was kidnapped, murdered and her body dumped in the canal.

After postmortem, the family members, placing the body of the deceased in front of Sadar police station, staged dharna seeking action against the kidnapper. The dharna was withdrawn after police detained Sumant in this connection.

ACP Amitav Mohapatra said an unnatural death case has been registered and Sumant was being questioned over the matter.