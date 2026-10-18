JFL’s 2.2 MTPA integrated blast furnace inaugurated by CM Majhi at Kalinga Nagar in Jajpur district

BHUBANESWAR: The 2.2 MTPA integrated blast furnace facility of Jindal Ferrous Limited (JFL), built at an investment of over Rs 5,000 core was inaugurated by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Kalinga Nagar in Jajpur district recently.

The chief minister said commissioning of Jindal Ferrous Limited’s integrated steel facility in Jajpur was an important addition to the state’s industrial ecosystem.

“We remain committed to fostering an enabling environment for industries to grow and contribute to the state’s and nation’s development,” he said.

JFL promoter Abhyuday Jindal said, “Odisha has emerged as one of India’s most important industrial growth centres, offering the right combination of natural resources, infrastructure connectivity, policy support and long-term manufacturing potential. The facility built with focus on product quality, process efficiency and manufacturing reliability at scale, reflects JFL’s efforts towards creating enduring value while contributing to the country’s industrial development and self-reliance ambitions.”

The integrated blast furnace complex includes a sinter plant, 2.2 MTPA steel melt shop (SMS) and associated infrastructure. It incorporates advanced automation and process optimisation systems, including a Level-2 automation platform with blast furnace expert model, high top-pressure operation and dry gas cleaning systems aimed at improving process stability and efficiency.

The integrated setup also enables recycling of metallurgical waste through the sinter plant and utilisation of process gases across operations.

Built with future-focused automation systems, the plant is designed to achieve high levels of operational efficiencies, creating one of the region’s most modern steel facilities.

To achieve quick and efficient ramp-up, JFL has also tied up with one of the leading steel manufacturers in the world, JFE Steel Corporation, Japan for technical collaboration, officials said.

Industries, Skill Development and Technical Education minister Sampad Chandra Swain was present among others.