Odisha: PM Modi to launch RBI data centre on Oct 25, President Murmu to visit 3 days later

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) greenfield data centre and enterprise computing and cyber security training institute at Info Valley-II near Jatni on October 25.

This was announced after a meeting presided over by chief secretary Anu Garg to review preparations for the visit of the prime minister as well as President Droupadi Murmu’s two-day visit to Mayurbhanj on October 28 and 29.

Official sources said, spread over 18.55 acres, the new facility will serve as a secondary/backup data centre to the RBI’s primary facility in Navi Mumbai (Kharghar), enhancing national financial data security, currency management, payment and settlement systems and business continuity. The data centre will fill the need for cutting-edge facilities for research and capacity building in emerging areas of banking and cyber security for RBI, they said.

Former RBI governor Shaktikanta Das had laid the foundation stone for the data centre on March 22, 2023.