Rourkela police tighten vigil for Durga Puja, use technology to keep criminals at bay

ROURKELA: In an effort to keep habitual offenders in check and make the streets safer during the ongoing Durga Puja, Rourkela police have built a virtual safety net using cutting-edge technology to ensure city residents have an eventful celebration.

Police sources said crime rates have drastically reduced over the last two years by leveraging a robust database of habitual offenders and using advance technology. They aim to apply this success during Durga Puja festivities till Ravanpodi on October 21.

Reliable sources said in the last nine months till September this year, the Rourkela Police District (RPD) recorded 502 property crimes, largely comprising robbery, burglary and theft. As compared to the corresponding period of 2024 and 2025, there has been a drop of 31 per cent and 19 per cent respectively in property crimes.

Compared to 2024 and 2025 on pro rata basis, the January-September 2026 period witnessed a fall in robbery cases by 70 pc, theft went down by 28 pc and burglary fell by 21 pc. Murder, though not a property crime, is down by 41 pc. The detection rate for property offences has also increased from 32 pc to 52 pc, the sources added.