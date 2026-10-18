Rourkela police tighten vigil for Durga Puja, use technology to keep criminals at bay

ROURKELA: In an effort to keep habitual offenders in check and make the streets safer during the ongoing Durga Puja, Rourkela police have built a virtual safety net using cutting-edge technology to ensure city residents have an eventful celebration.
Police sources said crime rates have drastically reduced over the last two years by leveraging a robust database of habitual offenders and using advance technology. They aim to apply this success during Durga Puja festivities till Ravanpodi on October 21.
Reliable sources said in the last nine months till September this year, the Rourkela Police District (RPD) recorded 502 property crimes, largely comprising robbery, burglary and theft. As compared to the corresponding period of 2024 and 2025, there has been a drop of 31 per cent and 19 per cent respectively in property crimes.
Compared to 2024 and 2025 on pro rata basis, the January-September 2026 period witnessed a fall in robbery cases by 70 pc, theft went down by 28 pc and burglary fell by 21 pc. Murder, though not a property crime, is down by 41 pc. The detection rate for property offences has also increased from 32 pc to 52 pc, the sources added.
They attributed this success to multiple proactive measures, including the AI-enabled SHIELF (Smart Habitual Offender Intelligence and Early Law Enforcement Detection) initiative which keeps the habitual offenders under constant watch. During July to September, a total of 37 habitual offenders were arrested and 14 warrants executed. Digital beat patrolling covers crime hotspots, while crime geotagging maps pattern and timing of every property crime and road accident.
In the past nine months, 220 property crimes and 325 accidents were geotagged, helping police to plan night patrolling during the vulnerable period. Methodical investigation and CCTV footages from public and private cameras too have increased police efficiency.
Rourkela SP Nitesh Wadhwani said their objective is to ensure safety of revellers and smooth traffic flow during Durga Puja. “Due to police alertness, no property offence was reported during Durga Puja last year,” he said.
The SP said detailed personal and crime records of 1,305 repeat offenders have been stored in the digital database. “Recidivism involving local criminals has significantly reduced in the RPD jurisdiction,” Wadhwani said adding, the property offences being reported have involvement of outside criminals.
Police are also laying stress on road safety and traffic management during the festival. “So far this year, 1,399 drunken-driving cases have been registered and vehicle towing capability has also been enhanced,” the SP said, adding night checks are continuing.