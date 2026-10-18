Two members of Chandigarh family killed, five injured in accident in Odisha's Sambalpur district

SAMBALPUR: Two members of a family from Raipur in Chhattisgarh were killed and five others were injured after their SUV hit a roadside divider near Jamtal Mahakal temple on NH-55 in Sambalpur district late on Friday night.

The deceased are Shekhar Maharaja (30) and his aunt-in-law, Payal Das (90). The seven family members were travelling to Puri to visit Shree Jagannath Temple when the accident occurred. As per preliminary information, the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to crash into the concrete divider. The vehicle was severely damaged in the impact.

On being informed, Jujumura police reached the spot and rescued the occupants. The five injured were rushed to VIMSAR in Burla for treatment and later shifted to Raipur. The bodies were sent to Sambalpur DHH for the postmortem examination.

Jujumura IIC Anima Ekka said, “The bodies of the deceased were handed over to the family after the procedure on Saturday. The other occupants are in a stable condition and undergoing treatment at their hometown. We have registered a case.” Police suspect the car was speeding.