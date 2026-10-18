Witchcraft-linked violence lingers in Odisha's Rairangpur, 80 per cent victims are women

BARIPADA: Allegations of witchcraft continue to trigger murders, assaults and harassment in Odisha’s tribal-dominated Mayurbhanj district despite awareness drives and advances in education and science.

As per official report, over 70 cases related to witchcraft allegations, including seven murders, were registered in Rairangpur police district between January 2022 and May 2026. The police district recorded 28 cases in 2022, 13 in 2023, 14 in 2024 and another 15 during 2025-26.

Rairangpur remains a sensitive area for such crimes, with cases reported from Rairangpur Rural, Jamda, Karanjia, Jashipur, Bisoi, Gorumahisani, Mahuldiha, Raruan and Bahalda police station limits. In a recent incident, Bisoi police arrested 70-year-old Laxman Lohar of Madhupur village on October 8 for allegedly raping a 25-year-old woman after promising to resolve her marital problems through sorcery.

On September 26, Karanjia police arrested Bhuta Tudu, 38, of Bad Ramchandrapur for allegedly murdering 57-year-old Sita alias Bale Majhi of Kendumundi village over suspicions of practising witchcraft. Police seized a motorcycle and a blade from his possession. According to the police, the accused alleged that she had practiced sorcery on his elder brother, who died last year. Investigators said Tudu took the woman on his motorcycle on September 23 and allegedly slit her throat near a self-help group centre close to her village before fleeing. Local residents found her critically injured and alerted the authorities.