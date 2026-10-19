After Kolkata stampede tragedy, pandals in Odisha adopt queue darshan

BHUBANESWAR: A day after 19 people were killed and many others injured in a stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata, Odisha Police on Sunday warned puja committees across the state against overcrowding at their pandals.
DGP (in-charge) Vinaytosh Mishra directed the organisers to adopt queue-based darshan system to avoid any untoward incident. He instructed them to streamline the flow of visitors standing in queues at entry and exit points of the pandals.
“Durga Puja is being observed with great fervour in various cities like Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Balasore, Rourkela, Sambalpur and other places. All the organisers were given permission with one important condition to engage adequate volunteers at the pandals. In view of the large gathering inside narrow pandal spaces, there is always a risk of mishaps. We have asked the puja committees to ensure queue system at their pandals,” said Mishra.
Mishra added that adequate police personnel, static guards, mobile units and striking force have been deployed across the state for crowd control at the pandals as well as maintaining law and order and traffic.
He has also instructed the police to keep emergency services ready and ensure movement of ambulances and firefighting vehicles remains unhindered. He visited Durga Puja pandal in Nayapalli area here on the day to offer prayers and review the security and traffic arrangements.
Bhubaneswar-Cuttack police commissioner S Dev Datta Singh said the responsibility of safety of devotees and visitors, and hassle-free darshan lied primarily with the puja committees. “Guidelines have been issued to them for proper organisation and conduct of the festival at the pandals. While police have extended necessary security personnel and assistance, the organisers have been asked to deploy adequate volunteers to manage crowd. They have also been instructed to install CCTV cameras at the pandals,” Singh said.
Stringent action will be initiated against any organiser found to be violating the guidelines, he warned.
Odisha Fire and Emergency Services wing has also enhanced arrangements in Bhubaneswar, which organises one of the grandest Durga Puja celebrations in Odisha. It has deployed eight special rescue teams at various puja pandals in the state capital for public safety.
IG Fire Service, Umashankar Dash said personnel of special rescue units are specially trained in crowd rescue and advanced first-aid, including oxygen support, cardiopulmonary resuscitation and an automated external defibrillator, management of respiratory arrest and serious injuries. Each team consists of four to five skilled personnel who are always ready to handle any complex situation, he added.
The puja organisers asserted that they have mobilised adequate volunteers for crowd control and management. “We have engaged 60 volunteers both inside and outside the pandal to manage the crowd. Visitors are strictly allowed to proceed in queues to avoid overcrowding inside the pandal,” said Rasulgarh Durga Puja Committee president, Prakash Routray.
The DGP’s direction assumes significance as this year around 193 medhas are set up in the city, including 49 (category - A or top-tier pandals), 71 (category-B) and 73 (category-C) along with 24 chandi medhas and seven meena bazaars.
Authorities in other districts of the state have also enhanced security measures to avoid any stampede-like situation. Central Range IG Satyajit Naik said he has directed the SPs of Khurda, Nayagarh, Cuttack Rural, Puri, Kendrapara, Jajpur and Jagatsinghpur to strictly check overcrowding near the pandals. “In case of rains, police have been asked to regulate the movement of visitors who may attempt to take shelter near the pandals,” he added.