After Kolkata stampede tragedy, pandals in Odisha adopt queue darshan

BHUBANESWAR: A day after 19 people were killed and many others injured in a stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata, Odisha Police on Sunday warned puja committees across the state against overcrowding at their pandals.

DGP (in-charge) Vinaytosh Mishra directed the organisers to adopt queue-based darshan system to avoid any untoward incident. He instructed them to streamline the flow of visitors standing in queues at entry and exit points of the pandals.

“Durga Puja is being observed with great fervour in various cities like Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Balasore, Rourkela, Sambalpur and other places. All the organisers were given permission with one important condition to engage adequate volunteers at the pandals. In view of the large gathering inside narrow pandal spaces, there is always a risk of mishaps. We have asked the puja committees to ensure queue system at their pandals,” said Mishra.

Mishra added that adequate police personnel, static guards, mobile units and striking force have been deployed across the state for crowd control at the pandals as well as maintaining law and order and traffic.

He has also instructed the police to keep emergency services ready and ensure movement of ambulances and firefighting vehicles remains unhindered. He visited Durga Puja pandal in Nayapalli area here on the day to offer prayers and review the security and traffic arrangements.