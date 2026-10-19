BJD lodges complaint alleging circulation of women leaders' deepfake videos

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD on Sunday lodged a complaint at Capital police station alleging unidentified miscreants were targeting party’s women leaders including former IAS officer Sujata Rout Karthikeyan by circulating their deepfake videos on Instagram and Facebook.

In the complaint, BJD leader Amrita Mishra said after results of students union elections were declared, user of a social media account named ‘Odianka Chhata’ started posting Al-generated videos targeting Leader of Opposition and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik and women leaders of the party.

Mishra claimed a deliberate attempt was made to attack, defame and malign the reputation of the women leaders of the party. “On Sunday, one user uploaded an Al-generated and voice-cloned video targeting senior leader Sujata Rout Karthikeyan,” she stated in the complaint.

The accused altered and modulated the voice of Karthikeyan and uploaded a deepfake video where she can be seen calling up the principal of Kendrapara Autonomous College, threatening him of dire consequences and trying to manipulate the student elections, she said.

Mishra also said the same user has repeatedly and deliberately targeted BJD leaders through Al-generated deepfake and voice-cloned videos. Police said they are investigating the matter and will initiate further action accordingly.