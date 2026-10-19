Collector emphasises safety, proper traffic management for Lakshmi Puja in Dhenkanal

DHENKANAL: With a week left for the grand Lakshmi Puja in Dhenkanal, collector Ashish Ishwar Patil has laid emphasis on safety, proper traffic management and availability of basic amenities during the festival in the town.

During a recent meeting which was attended by police and officials of other government departments, Patil said all efforts should be made to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

He directed the R&D division to repair all roads in the town, especially the ones leading to the Pallishree Mela, on priority. The municipal authorities were asked to ensure proper street lighting across the town and cover all open drains with slabs.

The collector further directed to construct two welcome arches at Korian bypass and College bypass. Fire services officials were asked to ensure all equipment were kept in readiness and staff properly trained on fire safety. Patil asked to ensure the public was informed about alternate routes during the festival.

Regarding installation of joy rides, the collector directed the authorities concerned not to compromise with public safety. Municipal and veterinary officials were asked to ensure roads were free of stray cattle.

In another meeting, stress was laid on tightening security and police arrangements to make the festival incident-free. It was attended by Noth-central range DIG Ashish Singh, SP Ajinkya Baburao Mane and additional SP Suryamani Pradhan, among others.