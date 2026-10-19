Cuttack’s Durga Puja creates business opportunity for artisans

CUTTACK: Behind the glittering silver tableaux, gold crowns, towering decorative arches and spectacular immersion ceremony of Cuttack’s Durga Puja lies a massive economic story. For more than 4,000 rural artisans, craftsmen, small traders and street vendors, the annual festival is an opportunity to boost their earnings and sustain their livelihoods. The festive season draws not only residents of Cuttack but also traders and artisans from other parts of Odisha and neighbouring states, who arrive in the city to carry out their business.

Many set up temporary stalls near puja pandals, doing brisk business during the five-day festivities from Shashthi to Vijaya Dashami. Others line the nearly one-kilometre stretch of footpath along the Kathajodi ring road from Devigada to Khannagar Malachandia Chhak during the immersion procession, which draws huge crowds.

Artisans from different parts of Cuttack district and other regions of Odisha and neighbouring states have set up makeshift shops selling everything from toys and traditional handicrafts to household utility items.

Sixty-year-old Chhabi Patra of Manapur in Badamba block has brought a wide variety of household articles made of bamboo. His bamboo baskets, scuttles, trays and winnowing fans are selling like hotcakes.

“I have been setting up my shop here during the Durga Puja festival for the last 45 years. The business provides me money and sustenance for about three to four months. I have opened my stall two days back and so far earned Rs 45,000,” said Patra.