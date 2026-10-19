Cuttack’s Durga Puja creates business opportunity for artisans

CUTTACK: Behind the glittering silver tableaux, gold crowns, towering decorative arches and spectacular immersion ceremony of Cuttack’s Durga Puja lies a massive economic story. For more than 4,000 rural artisans, craftsmen, small traders and street vendors, the annual festival is an opportunity to boost their earnings and sustain their livelihoods. The festive season draws not only residents of Cuttack but also traders and artisans from other parts of Odisha and neighbouring states, who arrive in the city to carry out their business.
Many set up temporary stalls near puja pandals, doing brisk business during the five-day festivities from Shashthi to Vijaya Dashami. Others line the nearly one-kilometre stretch of footpath along the Kathajodi ring road from Devigada to Khannagar Malachandia Chhak during the immersion procession, which draws huge crowds.
Artisans from different parts of Cuttack district and other regions of Odisha and neighbouring states have set up makeshift shops selling everything from toys and traditional handicrafts to household utility items.
Sixty-year-old Chhabi Patra of Manapur in Badamba block has brought a wide variety of household articles made of bamboo. His bamboo baskets, scuttles, trays and winnowing fans are selling like hotcakes.
“I have been setting up my shop here during the Durga Puja festival for the last 45 years. The business provides me money and sustenance for about three to four months. I have opened my stall two days back and so far earned Rs 45,000,” said Patra.
Manas Debnath, hailing from West Bengal, has come up with different kinds of crafts made of conch. His stall is witnessing a surge in sale of conchmade bangles.
“After my father Kishore Debnath, I have been setting up the stall here for the last 12 years,” said Manas hoping that his business would reach a peak during Dussehra and immersion ceremony.
The festival also brings a windfall for local street-food vendors, whose sales rise sharply as thousands of people throng the city’s puja pandals and immersion routes. Vendors selling gupchup, dahi bara-aloo dum and ice cream, etc., are among those benefitting from the festive rush.
“We are doing good business every day during the festival compared with ordinary days. The additional income will go a long way in supplementing our family earnings and meeting household needs,” said a group of street vendors from Cuttack.