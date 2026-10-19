Ganjam district constable’s body found near roadside pond

BERHAMPUR: A police constable posted at Belaguntha police station in Ganjam district was found dead near a roadside pond under mysterious circumstances late on Saturday night, prompting an investigation into the cause of his death.

The deceased, Rama Shankar Swain (53), was returning home on his motorcycle after leaving the police station around 9 pm on Saturday.

Police initially suspected Swain was victim of a road accident, hit by another vehicle or due to an animal suddenly crossing the road, but have not ruled out other possibilities. Sources said Swain’s motorcycle did not suffer significant visible damage, while injury marks were found on his body. There is also suspicion he may have been dragged for some distance. The circumstances leading to his death remain unclear and are being investigated, police said. Swain hailed from Pathara village near Binjagiri and lived in Bhanjanagar’s Landeisahi.

He had been serving at Belaguntha police station for the last four years. Between 11 pm and midnight, Jagannathprasad police received information that a man and a motorcycle were lying near a pond close to Bidipur College under the police station’s jurisdiction.

A police team found Swain and rushed him to Jagannathprasad hospital, where doctors declared him dead. His brother, Uma Shankar Swain, also a police constable, posted at Tarasingi police station, was informed about the incident. A complaint has been lodged with Jagannathprasad police. The body was sent for postmortem on Sunday.