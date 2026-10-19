Idol immersion in Bhubaneswar on October 22; DJ, crackers banned

BHUBANESWAR: Firecrackers and DJ music will continue to remain banned in the state capital during Durga Puja immersion ceremony to be observed on October 22.

City DCP Saravana Vivek M said the immersion procession will be conducted by the organisers on October 22 following Dussehra on October 21.

Saravana said temporary ponds have been created at different places across Kuakhai and Daya rivers where the idol immersion will be carried out.

Traditional instruments and band have been allowed during the immersion procession. However, there will be a ban on use of DJ, he said.

Ban has also been imposed on use of firecrackers during the Bhasani procession, said the organisers in Saheed Nagar.

The immersion ceremony will begin around noon and continue till late in the night. The procession will be carried out in groups by four organisations - Bhubaneswar Bhasani Utsav Samiti, Saheed Nagar; Rajdhani Mandir Suraksha Bhasani Samiti, Nayapalli; Uttar Bhubaneswar Bhasani Committee, Chandrasekharpur; and Old Town Bhasani Samiti.

At least 26 major puja committees including Palasuni, Bomikhal, Jharpada, Saheed Nagar, Cuttack Road and Old Station Bazaar will join the immersion procession on Janpath road to be carried out by the Bhubaneswar Bhasani Utsav Samiti.