Idol immersion in Bhubaneswar on October 22; DJ, crackers banned

BHUBANESWAR: Firecrackers and DJ music will continue to remain banned in the state capital during Durga Puja immersion ceremony to be observed on October 22.
City DCP Saravana Vivek M said the immersion procession will be conducted by the organisers on October 22 following Dussehra on October 21.
Saravana said temporary ponds have been created at different places across Kuakhai and Daya rivers where the idol immersion will be carried out.
Traditional instruments and band have been allowed during the immersion procession. However, there will be a ban on use of DJ, he said.
Ban has also been imposed on use of firecrackers during the Bhasani procession, said the organisers in Saheed Nagar.
The immersion ceremony will begin around noon and continue till late in the night. The procession will be carried out in groups by four organisations - Bhubaneswar Bhasani Utsav Samiti, Saheed Nagar; Rajdhani Mandir Suraksha Bhasani Samiti, Nayapalli; Uttar Bhubaneswar Bhasani Committee, Chandrasekharpur; and Old Town Bhasani Samiti.
At least 26 major puja committees including Palasuni, Bomikhal, Jharpada, Saheed Nagar, Cuttack Road and Old Station Bazaar will join the immersion procession on Janpath road to be carried out by the Bhubaneswar Bhasani Utsav Samiti.
“After all puja committees gather near Rupali square, a grand procession of the Mother Goddess idols will be carried out at around 4 pm. The procession will culminate at Raj Mahal square after which the puja organisers will split for immersion,” said Samiti general secretary Harish Prasad Rath.
Rath said keeping in view the restriction imposed on use of DJ music and fire crackers, they have decided to opt for traditional music and dance to maintain the festive spirit.
Bhasani Samiti members of Nayapalli said around 18 to 20 puja organisers will join them for the immersion procession, to be carried out as per the guidelines issued by the administration.
Traffic restrictions will also be imposed in designated stretches where procession will be carried out by the organisers on the day. Organisers who seek to carry out immersion procession on any other day will have to apply for permission from the appropriate authority, the DCP said.