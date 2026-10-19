'India governed by Constitution and votes, not mobs on streets': CM Mohan Charan Majhi

CUTTACK: In a sharp attack on what he called anti-national and foreign-funded forces trying to replace democracy with mobocracy in the country, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday said India will be governed only by the Constitution and votes, not by mobs on the streets.
Addressing a gathering of newly-elected student representatives at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium here, Majhi said a dangerous conspiracy of “Regime Change” is being hatched through mobocracy. “For the last few months, some anti-national forces are misleading our youth and attacking our constitutional system. In the name of various issues, they are trying to weaken our democratic system. Now, some vested interest groups are trying to push mobocracy instead of democracy in the country,” he added.
Stating that there is no doubt in anyone’s mind that they are being run by some foreign powers, the chief minister said the recent statements of Elon Musk have exposed them. “First of all, these forces should remember that ‘no regime is running in India’. In India, there is a government elected by the people. In a democracy, government changes through votes, not through mobocracy,” he stated.
He said the conspirators believe that like Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka, they can change the government from the streets in India too.” “They forget that this is Modiji’s India. Here, the Constitution rules. Keeping the Constitution in the pocket and doing drama will not work. After being repeatedly rejected in the court of the people, finding no other way, today they are trying to change not just the government from the streets but defaming the country itself. This will not succeed,” he asserted.
The chief minister urged the youth to remain alert and counter such propaganda. “India is very great. Our youth power is intelligent and knowledgeable. They will never fall prey to the conspiracy nor allow anyone to become so. This is not the time to remain silent. You have to raise your voice against anti-national forces. You will have to lead the fight to defeat these evil forces,” he said.
Majhi highlighted his government’s youth-centric policies and said Odisha is now the only state in India providing truly universal and free education from KG to PG.
He congratulated the ABVP for its success in the students union elections across the state and thanked the elected representatives for getting inspired by the ideology of ‘nation first’.