'India governed by Constitution and votes, not mobs on streets': CM Mohan Charan Majhi

CUTTACK: In a sharp attack on what he called anti-national and foreign-funded forces trying to replace democracy with mobocracy in the country, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday said India will be governed only by the Constitution and votes, not by mobs on the streets.

Addressing a gathering of newly-elected student representatives at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium here, Majhi said a dangerous conspiracy of “Regime Change” is being hatched through mobocracy. “For the last few months, some anti-national forces are misleading our youth and attacking our constitutional system. In the name of various issues, they are trying to weaken our democratic system. Now, some vested interest groups are trying to push mobocracy instead of democracy in the country,” he added.

Stating that there is no doubt in anyone’s mind that they are being run by some foreign powers, the chief minister said the recent statements of Elon Musk have exposed them. “First of all, these forces should remember that ‘no regime is running in India’. In India, there is a government elected by the people. In a democracy, government changes through votes, not through mobocracy,” he stated.