Odisha ready to thwart Kotia poll plan of AP: Minister Suresh Pujari

BHUBANESWAR: Even as Andhra Pradesh government’s notification of local body polls in three villages Phagunasineri, Ganjeipadar and Phatusineri of Kotia gram panchayat has fuelled fresh tension with Odisha, state Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari on Sunday said the government is fully prepared to thwart any provocative manoeuvres or attempts by the neighbouring state.

Asserting that Kotia gram panchayat is an integral part of Odisha and its people are with the state, Pujari said the revenue divisional commissioner (RDC) of southern division has been asked to take stock of the situation and remain vigilant about the activities of the Andhra Pradesh officials.

“The district collector is also taking stock of the situation and reporting to the government everyday. Both the officials have been directed to ensure that Kotia does not become part of the election process of Andhra,” Pujari said.

The minister accused Andhra Pradesh government of stirring up border controversies in a routine manner ahead of its electoral cycles to generate political momentum. He assured people of state that all legal and administrative measures will be taken up by the government of Odisha.

“Odisha is the mother of Kotia, and Andhra should remain like an aunt,” Pujari remarked.