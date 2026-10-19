Odisha: This Shakti Peetha in Paralakhemundi opens only during Durga Puja

BERHAMPUR: After a year-long wait, the ancient Dandumaramma temple in Paralakhemundi has been thrown open for devotees for worship during the 10-day Durga Puja.
Interestingly, this is the only time of the year when the shrine is opened for devotees. Regarded as one of the revered Shakti Peethas of the region and closely associated with the erstwhile Paralakhemundi royal family, special rituals are performed during Navaratri, in honour of Goddess Durga, worshipped here as Maa Dandumaramma.
Located on the left side of the road leading to the district headquarters hospital, the ancient shrine is believed to have been established during the reign of the Paralakhemundi royal family.
It is believed that temples dedicated to different forms of the Goddess were built at strategic points around the royal capital to protect the town from all directions. In keeping with this belief, the Dandumaramma temple is said to have been established in the northeastern corner of the town.
The shrine’s doors are opened at the beginning of Navaratri, and special worship continues for nine days, after which it is closed late in the night on the day of Dussehra. For the rest of the year, it remains inaccessible for devotees.
One of the most intriguing features of the shrine is a large snake burrow behind the idol of the Goddess. According to local belief, a cobra has inhabited the burrow since ancient times.
Devotees believe the snake appears near the idol during the Ashtami rituals every year, drawing worshippers from different parts of the town. As per local folklore, the cobra guards the Goddess after the temple is closed for the year.
It is also believed that decades ago, buffalo sacrifices were performed during Dussehra to appease the Goddess, followed by special prayers and rituals. The worship practices have since evolved, and the deity is now offered vegetarian bhog during Navaratri.
At present, residents of Dandumalasahi manage the temple and organise the annual festivities with the support of the people of Paralakhemundi. The festivities are observed with elaborate rituals, bringing together worshippers from across the town and neighbouring areas.
For generations, devotees have believed that having darshan of Maa Dandumaramma during the brief 10-day period brings prosperity, well-being and fulfilment of their wishes.