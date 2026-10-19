Odisha: This Shakti Peetha in Paralakhemundi opens only during Durga Puja

BERHAMPUR: After a year-long wait, the ancient Dandumaramma temple in Paralakhemundi has been thrown open for devotees for worship during the 10-day Durga Puja.

Interestingly, this is the only time of the year when the shrine is opened for devotees. Regarded as one of the revered Shakti Peethas of the region and closely associated with the erstwhile Paralakhemundi royal family, special rituals are performed during Navaratri, in honour of Goddess Durga, worshipped here as Maa Dandumaramma.

Located on the left side of the road leading to the district headquarters hospital, the ancient shrine is believed to have been established during the reign of the Paralakhemundi royal family.

It is believed that temples dedicated to different forms of the Goddess were built at strategic points around the royal capital to protect the town from all directions. In keeping with this belief, the Dandumaramma temple is said to have been established in the northeastern corner of the town.

The shrine’s doors are opened at the beginning of Navaratri, and special worship continues for nine days, after which it is closed late in the night on the day of Dussehra. For the rest of the year, it remains inaccessible for devotees.