Odisha's forest department identifies 12 sites for adventure ecotourism

BHUBANESWAR: The Forest department has identified 12 ecotourism sites for introduction of a wide array of low-impact adventure tourism activities to enhance visitors experience and extend sustainable livelihood support to the local communities.

Deputy conservator of forests (DCF), ecotourism, Vivek Kumar said Similipal, Satkosia, Mahendragiri, Jiranga, Deomali, Barbara, Hirakud, Bichitrapur-Kuldiha, Gandhamardan, Karlapat and Chandaka are among the sites where the department has decided to introduce adventure tourism activities in the initial phase.

Kumar said the state plans to upgrade its ecotourism sites with environmentally conscious infrastructure that improves tourist experience while minimal to zero impact on the forests.

“The eco-tourism wing has worked out a low-impact plan to bring fun outdoor activities to the nature spots. Visitors will get to experience the thrill of high-rope challenges like zip lines, Burma bridges and commando nets while there will also be special tracks for all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and mountain biking trails wherever permitted,” he said.

There will also be provision of archery at some of these places, while for water lovers, the plan includes kayaking, canoeing, boating and river crossing. People will be able to enjoy rock climbing on built structures. The camping sites and long walking paths will also allow guests to enjoy nature safely while keeping the environment clean. There will also be provision of view points and children’s adventure zone at these sites, he added.