Poor infrastructure, staff shortage hobble anganwadis in Odisha's Mayurbhanj

BARIPADA: Inadequate infrastructure and shortage of staff have been affecting pre-schooling and child welfare services at anganwadi centres across Mayurbhanj district for the last many years.

As per sources, of the 5,153 anganwadi centres functioning across 26 blocks of the district, 1,182 have no permanent buildings, 2,018 lack electricity and 1,596 do not have safe kitchen facilities.

Owing to the lack of basic facilities, anganwadi workers are being forced to work from rented buildings, school premises, community resource centres and in some cases, even under trees.

According to official records, around 1.92 lakh beneficiaries depend on these centres, including 18,374 pregnant women, 11,428 lactating mothers, 11,666 infants aged 0-6 months, 78,333 children aged six months to three years and 72,475 kids in the age group of 3-6 years.

Of the 1,182 centres without own buildings, 313 operate from rented premises, 194 on school premises and 675 from community resource centres. Meanwhile, 1,783 centres reportedly lack sanitation facilities and 1,596 do not have adequate kitchen facilities.

Access to drinking water also eludes many anganwadi centres. Although official records claim otherwise, residents allege that several centres continue to face drinking water shortage.