Wait of faith in Odisha: Goddess Bhairabi’s 16-day secret worship at Boudh’s Purunakatak

BERHAMPUR: For 16 days every year, the doors of Maa Bhairabi temple at Purunakatak in Boudh district remains closed for devotees. For, its the time of secrecy, devotion and patient waiting.

Known as Gupta Puja, the annual observance keeps the Goddess away from public view as priests perform special rituals behind closed doors.

The rituals, known as Shodasha Upachara Puja, begin on Mula Ashtami during the bright fortnight of the Hindu month of Ashwin and continue for 16 days. Rooted in local customs and religious beliefs, the observance is regarded as one of the distinctive traditions associated with Maa Bhairabi.

As per local traditions, the deity remains hidden from public view throughout the period of this secret worship. During these days, devotees gather near a Sahada tree, also known as the sand paper tree, close to the temple and offer prayers at its base. They believe worshipping the tree brings blessings and spiritual merit equivalent to having darshan of the Goddess.

The observance begins with a traditional procession carrying the sacred sword, known as Patakhanda, the ceremonial umbrella, the processional idol of the deity and other ritual objects from the Dehuri’s residence to the temple. The procession is accompanied by the beating of drums, nishan, mahuri and bells.

After the procession reaches the shrine, the temple premises are closed and the priests undertake the secret worship, usually at midnight, over the next 16 days.