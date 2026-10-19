Water hyacinth chokes century-old Jamboo canal in Odisha's Kendrapara district

KENDRAPARA: The 20-km-long Jamboo canal, which passes through Mahakalapada and Marsaghai blocks, is facing an ecological crisis due to unchecked growth of water hyacinth, rampant pollution and inadequate water flow.

The deteriorating condition of the century-old canal, which stretches from Marshaghai to Jamboo, has started to affect agriculture and the environment in villages along its banks. These villages have a combined population of around 70,000. Large stretches of the canal are now covered with water hyacinth, obstructing the natural flow of water. Encroachments along its banks, including houses and other structures, have aggravated the situation.

Farmers in Jiranga, Kalasapur, Gopalpur, Gaudabadapur, Chadehiguha, Bali, Tankibelari, Arunnagar, Baulakani, Chapali, Prabhakarpur, Jamboo and other canal-side villages depend on the waterway for irrigation. However, blockages caused by weeds and encroachments have left stretches of the canal almost biologically dead.

“There have been several proposals to restore the canal to its original glory, but all of them are gathering dust in official files,” said Manoranjan Das, a retired schoolteacher from Jiranga village.