Water hyacinth chokes century-old Jamboo canal in Odisha's Kendrapara district

KENDRAPARA: The 20-km-long Jamboo canal, which passes through Mahakalapada and Marsaghai blocks, is facing an ecological crisis due to unchecked growth of water hyacinth, rampant pollution and inadequate water flow.
The deteriorating condition of the century-old canal, which stretches from Marshaghai to Jamboo, has started to affect agriculture and the environment in villages along its banks. These villages have a combined population of around 70,000. Large stretches of the canal are now covered with water hyacinth, obstructing the natural flow of water. Encroachments along its banks, including houses and other structures, have aggravated the situation.
Farmers in Jiranga, Kalasapur, Gopalpur, Gaudabadapur, Chadehiguha, Bali, Tankibelari, Arunnagar, Baulakani, Chapali, Prabhakarpur, Jamboo and other canal-side villages depend on the waterway for irrigation. However, blockages caused by weeds and encroachments have left stretches of the canal almost biologically dead.
“There have been several proposals to restore the canal to its original glory, but all of them are gathering dust in official files,” said Manoranjan Das, a retired schoolteacher from Jiranga village.
The canal’s condition has also affected the traditional fishing community. Residents fear the lack of regular weed removal and dredging could eventually lead to the complete degradation of the waterway. The residents alleged that despite repeated representations to the authorities, no concrete steps have been taken to carry out maintenance work. They also claimed that several people have illegally connected their toilet outlets to the canal, while unplanned bridges have also contributed to the accumulation of weeds by obstructing their movement.
Rakesh Mallick, superintending engineer of Kendrapara irrigation division under the Water Resources department, said untreated sewage from several drains was flowing into the canal, leading to the accumulation of garbage and weeds. He said hundreds of families had also occupied the canal embankments by setting up unauthorised settlements. The department has repeatedly urged the authorities concerned to evict encroachers along the canal banks.
“Last year, we submitted a proposal to the government for cleaning the canal. Once funds are sanctioned, we will begin its renovation,” Mallick said.