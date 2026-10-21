BJP accuses Naveen Patnaik of backing ‘regime change’ campaign over support for CJP leaders

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Wednesday accused BJD president and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik of joining a “regime change” campaign after he backed Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) co-convenors Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das and sought their immediate release from judicial custody.

Taking to X on Tuesday, Patnaik had called for an urgent review of their detention, arguing that hoisting the national flag, even in a designated restricted area, did not warrant prolonged custody. Ranka and Das have since been released after furnishing undertakings not to call protests at Jantar Mantar.

“Jai Hind. The judicial custody of Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das must be urgently reviewed and they must be released immediately. Hoisting the National Flag, even in a prohibited area, should not warrant such prolonged detention. The judiciary and the executive must rise to the occasion to ensure that the youth of this country do not lose faith in the rule of law and constitutional rights,” he said.

Patnaik’s post triggered a political slugfest, with the BJP accusing the former chief minister of favouring a “Bangladesh-like situation” in the country for political gains.

“You were CM of Odisha for 24 years and have now been out of power for barely 24 months, and you have already resorted to regime change acts? Your support for anarchists and foreign-funded anti-India forces wanting a Bangladeshi-style violent regime change is not surprising, given your own history of settling thousands of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in the state. You not only allowed them to become voters, but are now also opposing the SIR process,” the BJP said in a social media post.

The ruling party said the people of Odisha had always been peace-loving and respected India’s sovereignty. “The sovereignty of our nation is far more important than temporary political PR,” it said.