HRAO to pitch Odisha as 21-night tourism spot

BHUBANESWAR: The Hotel and Restaurant Association of Odisha (HRAO) will host the 7th Odisha Tourism Conclave here on Friday.

Deputy CM Pravati Parida will inaugurate the conclave, which will deliberate on key issues such as reimagining destinations, tourism marketing, the future of travel, connectivity, destination management, tourism finance and infrastructure. Discussions will also focus on eco and tribal tourism, Eco Retreat, leveraging Odia cuisine to promote tourism, and positioning Odisha as a MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) and wedding destination.

HRAO chairman JK Mohanty said the conclave would deliberate on a coordinated roadmap to translate the state’s tourism potential into measurable economic outcomes.

“Our key proposals to the government include positioning Odisha as a 21-night tourism destination, developing integrated tourism circuits with quality infrastructure and visitor facilities, strengthening domestic and international air connectivity, and expanding hospitality education, skill development and employment opportunities,” he said.

Governor Braj Mohan Ram will attend the valedictory ceremony.