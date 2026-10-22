Join hands to build a safe and crime-free Odisha: DGP in-charge Vinaytosh Mishra

CUTTACK: DGP in-charge Vinaytosh Mishra on Wednesday called upon officers to discharge their duties with honesty, courage, dedication and professionalism, while working collectively towards building a safe, peaceful and crime-free Odisha.

Attending the 67th Police Commemoration Day as a chief guest, Mishra paid floral tributes to the martyred police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty, and expressed condolences to the bereaved families. The event was organised at the State Police Headquarters here.

The state police force presented a ceremonial salute with reversed arms, followed by two minutes of silence in memory of the fallen personnel.

Addressing the gathering, Mishra said on October 21, 1959, 10 personnel of the CRPF made the supreme sacrifice while fighting Chinese troops in the Ladakh region. “The day is observed annually across the country as Police Commemoration Day in recognition of their courage and sacrifice,” he said.

The DGP further informed that 154 personnel from various state police forces and CAPFs laid down their lives in the line of duty in the current year. “Their bravery, dedication and commitment to duty would continue to inspire the entire police fraternity,” he said.

Paying tribute to the Odisha Police personnel and paramilitary forces who attained martyrdom during anti-Maoist operations in the state, Mishra said their courage and relentless efforts significantly contributed to combating Naxal violence and restoring peace.

“The role of the police has expanded beyond conventional crime prevention and control, with personnel facing challenges such as terrorism, Maoist extremism, organised crime, cybercrime, drug trafficking, crimes against women and children, traffic management and the maintenance of law and order,” the DGP said.

He stressed the need to strengthen the professional capabilities of police personnel through modern technology, continuous training and improved operational preparedness.

Several senior police officers were present on the occasion.