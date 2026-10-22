M-Tech cheats women of Rs 1.19 crore on matrimonial sites, held in Goa

BERHAMPUR: A 39-year-old M-Tech postgraduate from Kandhamal district has been arrested in Goa for allegedly cheating several women of Rs 1.19 crore through fake profiles on matrimonial websites, police said. The accused allegedly used false promises of marriage and fabricated medical documents to gain the women’s trust.

“The accused, Jinu Sahani alias Rakesh Rajput of Pionpada village in Phulbani town, was arrested by a team of the Cyber Crime and Economic Offences (CC & EO) police station, Ganjam, in connection with Case No. 16, registered on July 10, 2026, under various provisions of the BNS and section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act,” said Ganjam SP Harisha BC. The accused was nabbed on Friday and brought to Ganjam on Monday, he added.

The case came to light after a 31-year-old widow from Bhanjanagar lodged a complaint alleging that she had been cheated of around Rs 60 lakh after coming into contact with a man identifying himself as Sai Krupa Das of Bhubaneswar on a matrimonial site. This person turned out to be Sahani, police said.

According to police investigation, the accused gained her confidence by promising to marry her and later narrated a series of fabricated stories about his father’s illness and death. He also claimed he was suffering from psoriasis (an autoimmune skin condition) and allegedly sent fake photographs and forged medical documents through WhatsApp.

Video calls were also used to reinforce his identity and gain the woman’s confidence. The accused allegedly persuaded the complainant to allow him to operate her bank account, claiming his own bank account had been frozen. Believing him, she mortgaged her gold ornaments and borrowed money from family members and others before transferring nearly Rs 60 lakh through multiple bank transactions, police said.